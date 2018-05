MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a picture from a surveillance video will lead them to the suspect who they say used a cloned credit card.

Deputies say the woman used it at several businesses Wednesday, May 2nd.

If you know the identity of the woman, you’re urged to call deputies at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.