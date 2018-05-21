New date set for 3rd Annual Open Streets Macon

Here's what to expect Sunday, and more on how to participate.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We now know when Open Streets Macon will get underway.

This is the event that will shut down parts of Downtown Macon and turn it into a park.

It was cancelled back in April due to rain in the area.

The new date is set for Sunday, June 3rd from 2 PM until 6 PM.

MLK Boulevard from Riverside to Hazel Street and Cherry Street from 5th Street to Spring Street will be blocked off.

Bike Walk Macon Executive Director Rachel Hollar says you can bring any human-powered activity.

“Try to give people just a new vision of how we could have MLK and how it could prioritize having bicyclists having people and enjoying all of the things that MLK has to offer,” says Hollar.

She says there will be activities for all ages along the route.

There’s no registration and the event is open to the public.

For alternative routes and more information, click here.