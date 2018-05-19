Here's who designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress

The dress and veil were both designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy. The gown has a bateau neckline, sculpted bodice and three-quarter sleeves.

Image: Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in WindsorRoyal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in WindsorOWEN COOBAN / EPA

The queen loaned Markle the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara for the special day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet in St. George's ChapelPrince Harry and Meghan Markle meet in St. George’s ChapelTODAYImage: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONYBRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONYJONATHAN BRADY / AFP – Getty Images

Kensington Palace said in a tweet that the veil was designed to represent the “flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition.”

Meghan Markle wedding gownAndrew Matthews / APImage: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONYBEN STANSALL / AFP – Getty Images

Coming from the Cliveden House Hotel, where she and her mom, Doria Ragland, spent Friday night, the bride arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, in a vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV wearing the beautiful gown.

