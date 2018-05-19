Exchange student, teacher with 'lust for life' among those killed in Texas shooting

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An exchange student from Pakistan and a substitute teacher with a “lust for life” were among those killed after a 17-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire at a Texas high school Friday morning, killing 10 people before surrendering, family members and officials said.

Cynthia Tisdale, who was substitute teaching at the high school and went back to work about a year and a half ago after her husband was diagnosed with cancer, was among those killed, her sister-in-law, Pamela Tisdale, said. Cynthia Tisdale was a mother of three and had eight grandchildren, she said.

Tisdale’s niece, Leia Olinde, told the Associated Press that Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year. “She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair,” Olinde said through tears.

“She was wonderful. She was just so loving,” said Olinde, 25. “I’ve never met a woman who loved her family so much.”

Olinde’s fiance, Eric Sanders, said of Tisdale that “words don’t explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people.”