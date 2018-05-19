Exchange student, teacher with 'lust for life' among those killed in Texas shooting

Chris Stone’s cousin, Michelle Ellerd, confirmed his death to NBC News on Friday. She said then that the family was too exhausted to comment further.

The mother of student Kimberly Jessica Vaughan confirmed to NBC News that her daughter was among those killed in the shooting.

- Advertisement -

“Folks-call your damn senators. Call your congressmen. We need GUN CONTROL. WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR KIDS. #kimberlyjessica,” Kimberly’s mother, Rhonda Hart, wrote on Facebook before changing her profile picture to one of her and her daughter.

Mark Armstrong, who said he was Angelique Ramirez’s cousin, said he was at the vigil on Friday when he discovered that the 17-year-old junior had died.

“She was a sweet young girl. Very family-oriented. She didn’t deserve nothing like this,” he said. “She was very involved in art … She was loving and caring.”

The Houston Chronicle first reported on Saturday that 17-year-old Jared Black was among the dead.

“He was a momma’s boy,” said Lea Gallaway, a member of Black’s church. “He was a goofy kid. He was just real outgoing.”

Reports of an active shooter at Santa Fe High School were made to police just after 7:30 a.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET), police said. Suspected gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, exited an art classroom and surrendered at around 8:02 a.m. local time, police said in court documents.

Police said he gave a statement admitting that he had shot multiple people inside the school with the intention of killing them. Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault against a public servant. He is being held without bail.

Pagourtzis’ family in a statement on Saturday said that they are “as shocked and confused as anyone else” and expressed condolences to the victims and their families, and they also thanked first responders.

“We are gratified by the public comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy,” the family said. “While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday’s tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love.”

“We share the public’s hunger for answers as to why this happened, and will await the outcome of the investigation before speaking about these events. We have been and will continue to cooperate with the authorities conducting the investigation, and ask for the public’s patience while it moves forward,” the family said.