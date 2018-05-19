Crowds await Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Police have spent months preparing for the wedding and will have around 3,000 officers on duty.

“On the processional route we put the vehicle barriers in place but we also put additional CCTV cameras in,” Thames Valley Police Commander David Hardcastle, who is leading the security effort, said.

“It’s the public and our officers and the stewards on the ground that are very much our eyes and ears, and who will be able to report back to us anything suspicious.”

In the evening, a more intimate celebration with 200 guests will be hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, at Frogmore House, a royal residence built in the 17th century and around half a mile from Windsor Castle.

“We’ll expect that to be slightly more raucous because it’ll be private,” NBC News royal expert Camilla Tominey said. “The royals will be a bit looser, a bit more relaxed. There will be the speeches and the dances and no doubt some fun and games because the couple are quite fun-loving.”

In a nod to Markle’s American roots, the couple’s cake was made by an American baker based in London, Claire Ptak, who had previously appeared on Markle’s lifestyle blog, The Tig. The ink used on the formal invitations was also from the U.S., and Bishop Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago will give the wedding address.

“There is a mixture of the modern and traditional in the way they are doing things,” Tominey added.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, announced their engagement in November after dating for over a year.

The former star of the hit show “Suits,” Markle is not the typical royal bride; she is biracial, divorced and three years older than Harry.

“When did I know she was the one?” Harry said to reporters when the engagement was announced. “The very first time we met.”