'What do you say now?' Parkland survivors react to latest mass shooting

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

- Advertisement -

One thousand, two hundred miles away from the mass shooting unfolding at Santa Fe High School in Texas, students in Parkland, Florida, were struggling to process the footage they watched Friday.

In teacher Jeff Foster’s AP Government class, what was supposed to be a celebration of the seniors last day at school quickly turned into a painful reminder of their own horrific experiences.

“When I was watching the news on my computer, I made the conscious decision to put it on the big screen and plug in the audio,” Foster told NBC News after the Texas shooting. “Everybody stopped what they were doing and watched it.

“The students all seemed to be in disbelief and angry. Watching them, you could see, looking into the kids’ eyes, you could see them remembering when they had cameras in their own faces three months ago.”

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that nine students and one teacher were killed at Santa Fe High School in Friday’s mass shooting — the highest death toll in a school shooting since the Feb. 14 masacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas that left 17 students and teachers dead.

Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus on May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle via AP

In the wake of the carnage at that Parkland, Florida, school, a number of students launched a nationwide advocacy campaign to tackle the gun control issue and to register young voters to take the fight directly to pro-NRA politicians.

But Foster said it’s going to be hard for his students to not feel shaken by the latest episode of gun violence.

“You go from saying, ‘We won’t let this happen ever again,’ and then this happens,” said Foster, whose 11-year-old and 6-year-old daughters reluctantly came to visit his school on Friday for the first time since the Feb. 14 mass shooting and were jarred by what they were seeing on the television news.

“What do you say now?”