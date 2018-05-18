Ten killed in Texas HS shooting; suspect in custody

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Multiple fatalities were reported at a southeast Texas high school on Friday after a 17-year-old student clad in a trench coat and armed with three weapons allegedly barged inside a classroom and fired several shots, witnesses, police and law enforcement sources said.

Nine students and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to several law enforcement sources who cautioned that the number could change.

The suspected shooter was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis and was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, sources told NBC News.

Sources said that Pagourtzis had at least three weapons with him: a shotgun, an assault-style rifle, and a pistol.

Another student, whom Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described as a “person of interest” in the shooting, was also in police custody.

Dustin Severin, a 17-year-old student, told local NBC affiliate KPRC that he saw Pagourtzis in the hallway shortly before the bullets started flying — and that he was wearing his usual outfit.

“He wears a trench coat every day, and it’s like 90 degrees out here,” Severin said.

Pagourtzis, Severin added, was the victim of bullying — and not just by other students.

“He’s been picked on by coaches before, for smelling bad and stuff like that,” Severin said. “And he doesn’t really talk to very many people either. He keeps to himself.”

Among the half-dozen or so wounded was a Santa Fe police officer and “the extent of his injuries are unknown,” Gonzalez said. He did not identify the injured officer.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told NBC News, “It does not look good for the officer.”

Police reported finding what appeared to be explosive devices both in the school and outside on the campus and were in the process of defusing them.

“Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus,” the Santa Fe Independent School District tweeted. “Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated.”

Shaken students said they heard a fire alarm go off and then several shots rang out just before 7:30 a.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET).

“Nobody knew what to do,” a weeping student named Dakota Shrader told KPRC. “There was nothing we could do but run.”

Other students said the shooting happened in an art class.

“It was very scary,” another female student told reporters. “My brother was in the classroom when it happened.”