Rain chances hang on this weekend

Good evening!

Another day with scattered storms has come and gone here in Middle Georgia, with more on the way. Temperatures overnight will fall only into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with patchy fog by the morning.

Saturday should be partly cloudy for much of the day with highs in the mid 80’s, and also another chance for showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon.



Very similar set up for Sunday as high pressure to our east continues to send in moisture from the tropics. This will keep us warm, muggy, and with a chance for showers each day this week.



Once again we are dealing with the potential for rain each day of our 7 day forecast, so pretty much, more of the same.



Have a great weekend,

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves