Macon-Bibb County commission continues to look at budget adjustments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Operations and Finance Committee scheduled a special called meeting Friday at noon.

The committee is expected to talk about overtime and holiday pay for county employees, outside agencies, and employee pension contribution.

Merging for Public Works, Engineering, Facilities Management, Parks & Beautification, Recreation, Bowden and Tobesofkee into one Department is also on the agenda for Friday’s meeting.

The county commission is working to approve Mayor Robert Reichert’s balanced budget.

The county could face a $16 million dollar deficit if no adjustments are made to the current budget.

41NBC’s Edna Ruiz will be at the meeting and have more information tonight on the news at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m.