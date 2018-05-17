More rain and storms across Middle Georgia Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT ) – Tropical moisture will continue to flow northward across the southeast as a low pressure system sits over Georgia/Alabama.

Scattered showers are likely to develop through the late-morning and early afternoon hours in Middle Georgia Thursday. Any breaks between clouds revealing the sun will lead to the development of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.

More rain is expected through the end of the work week and the weekend. An additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain may fall in Middle Georgia by Sunday night.

Unfortunately, the wet weather doesn’t stop there. Rain chances remain in the forecast through Wednesday next week. Temperatures will reside in the low-mid 80’s.

