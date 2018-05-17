New York lawyer taking flak for racist rant

When his words were greeted with laughter and jeering, Schlossberg appeared to grow even more incensed.

“My guess is they’re not documented so my next call is to ICE to have them kicked out of my country,” he told the manager, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do is speak English.”

Schlossberg wrapped up the rant by mocking a woman eating a sandwich. “Maybe you shouldn’t eat that sandwich,” he could be heard saying. “Maybe you should take a break from the food.”

Then he stalked off.

What happened next is a classic example of news — and outrage — spreading rapidly through social media, along with some expert crowd sourcing. Shaun King, a former Daily News columnist currently writing for the Intercept, got wind of the video and posted it on Twitter at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, asking his 969,000 followers for help in identifying the “bigot” in the white shirt. Based on his Twitter thread, it appears that it did not take long before he came up with an ID.

Schlossberg is not a member of the New York State Bar Association, a spokesman said. Nor is there any report of public discipline against him on file with the association, records show.

He contributed $500 to the campaign of President Donald Trump in May 2016, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Stephen Gillers, a professor of legal ethics at New York University, said Schlossberg could be disciplined should he be convicted of something as serious as disorderly conduct. (There is no indication that the restaurant is pressing charges.)

“On the other hand, Schlossberg may claim his conduct is protected by the First Amendment, which if true would prevent discipline,” Gillers said in an email to NBC News. “Whether the conduct constituted disorderly conduct or is protected by the First Amendment are decisions that will turn on close analysis of the tape and the testimony of those who felt themselves threatened.”

That said, Schlossberg is not likely to be disbarred.

“I think the most serious discipline he could face would be a private admonition if he has a clean record,” he wrote.

Schlossberg will, however, need to find a new business address. He used the Corporate Suites business center at 275 Madison Ave. in Manhattan to meet with clients and collect mail, but the landlord give him the heave-ho after seeing the video.