Lights, Camera and Action: Macon-Bibb welcomes Hollywood with open arms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – HBO is filming the pilot to a show called Brooklyn here in Middle Georgia. Filming will start in downtown Macon later this month. Chris Floore, Public Affairs Officer for Macon-Bibb came on 41Today to talk about why Hollywood keeps choosing Middle Georgia and Macon specifically. Recently movie star Taraji P. Henson was in town to shoot scenes for a movie called Best Of Enemies. Within the last year Margo Robbie and Dwayne Johnson also shot parts of their movies in Macon.