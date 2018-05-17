Everything you need to know about the royal wedding

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

This Saturday millions will be glued to their television screens, iPad, iPhone or a streaming device to watch the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle. Coming nearly six months after the couple’s engagement was announced, the nuptials promise elaborate fanfare and the culmination of immense planning efforts.

Here’s everything you need to know — and a few fun facts — about Saturday’s big event and the couple.

A wedding to remember

The wedding will take place on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. The chapel took 50 years to complete during the reign of Henry VII.

Around 600 people are invited to the wedding ceremony and around 200 people invited to the reception being held at Frogmore House.

The invitations are from Barnard & Westwood, the official printers for both the Queen and the Prince of Wales. The invitations feature the Three Feather Badge of the Prince of Wales.

Around 100,000 people are expected along the processional routes.

Prince William will be Harry’s best man.

Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honor for the ceremony.

Meghan’s dad will not walk her down the aisle nor will he attend the wedding.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte is expected to be leading the bridal party down the aisle on Saturday.

Floral designer Philippa Craddock is creating the displays at St. George’s Chapel and for St. George’s Hall. Craddock has a studio in Fulham and a flower shop in Selfridges.

Pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of London-based Violet Bakery, is creating a lemon elderflower cake covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

Alexi Lubomirski is the official wedding photographer. Lubomirski also took the couple’s engagement photos.

The music will include a number of well-known hymns and choral works. The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, director of music for St. George’s Chapel. A selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians will perform.

Harry and Meghan are asking that instead of gifts, people give to charity. They chose seven charities that represent a range of issues they are passionate about.

Harry and Meghan: Did you know…