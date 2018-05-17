Bibb County School teacher accused of stealing more than $6,900

The Board of Education will meet next Tuesday to discuss if Shepherd will keep his teaching job.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A Bibb County School teacher is facing 50 charges for “financial transaction card fraud.”

According to his arrest warrant, Robert Shepherd spent more than $6,900 on restaurants, hotels, airline tickets, and vehicle rentals. The money belonged to the Bibb County Association of Educators, and was spent while he was president of the organization.

- Advertisement -

According to a district spokesperson, the school board is scheduled to hold a session next Tuesday to decide if Shepherd will be fired from his teaching job.

More than 250 people have signed an online petition supporting Shepherd because of his work with students at L.H. Williams Elementary.