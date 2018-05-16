Soggy second half of May in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The wet weather continues this week as a low pressure system moves northward in the Gulf of Mexico.

This system is pushing tropical moisture into the southeast. Add in energy from the sun, and the atmosphere will become more unstable through the afternoon hours resulting in scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

While there are good chances for rain every day in the seven day forecast, it won’t be raining all day. There will be intervals of rain followed by dry slots.

The wet weather pattern will likely continue throughout the end of May. The Climate Prediction Center outlines Middle Georgia in a 50% chance of above normal precipitation through May 29.

