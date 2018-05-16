Update: Hargray Communications announced Wednesday that it has closed the acquisition of ComSouth.

“Our purpose is to fuel the growth of southeastern communities like those in middle Georgia with the highest broadband speeds available and superior local service that you cannot get from the massive, nationwide providers. We look forward to enhancing broadband and video services for ComSouth customers over the next year and building upon the great culture of community and customer service exhibited by the Jennings family over the last 105 years,” says David Armistead, Senior Vice President for Hargray Communications.

The company says it will be upgrading the network in order to include things like Gigabit internet speeds, wall to wall Wi-Fi, and Stellar Television. The upgrades are expected to happen within the next year.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hargray Communications says it is expanding. The company says it will close a deal to acquire ComSouth at the end of this year’s second quarter.

The move would add more residential and commercial customers to the company’s network. ComSouth service area includes Hawkinsville, Perry, Fort Valley, Cochran, Unadilla, Pinehurst, Marshallville, Kathleen, Bonaire, and Warner Robins.

ComSouth has been around for 105 years. Hargray operates in Georgia and South Carolina.

W. Mansfield Jennings, III is the Chairman of the board of ComSouth. “As we look toward the future of communications and entertainment services, it is our belief that Hargray’s larger scale and unique combination of technological expertise and community focus makes them the best possible choice to provide advanced telecommunications services to our communities while maintaining the personal touch that our customers value. During my career with ComSouth, I have always admired and respected Hargray. As we move forward to the conclusion of this transaction, I will do all I can to ensure this acquisition is a success for Hargray, ComSouth, and for our local communities,” Jennings said.

Hargray says it is working to enhance services that would grow ComSouth’s network like 1 Gbps High Speed Internet and expects to implement those changes over the next year.

Hargray has more than 475 employees, according to a news release announcing the changes.

The company has set up a website for ComSouth customers who want more information about Hargray: hargray.com/about-us/welcome-ComSouth-customers.