- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog of the Week is Lola. She is a 5 year Dachshund. Melissa Gibbs, from Critical Care for Animal Angels said Lola will need some time to get use to new people. She said after Lola gets settled in she will make a great pet. Gibbs suggest that Lola should be fine around other animals after some time. Check out the full interview from Daybreak with Melissa Gibbs and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.