County commissioners to consider Sunday alcohol sales ordinance

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new law in Georgia will allow alcohol sales before noon on Sundays but it’s up to local municipalities to decide if they want to change the time or not.

Governor Nathan Deal signed Senate Bill 17 into law giving county and city governments the power to decide what time its local businesses can break out the bottles on Sundays.

“This would help our restaurants that open before noon just freely give people the opportunity to have a mimosa, if they so desire–before noon,” said District 9 Commissioner Al Tillman.

He and several other commissioners in Macon-Bibb say they’re in full support of putting forth a resolution to enact an ordinance.

“If we decided to enact it locally, I would not have a problem with that. I think there are a lot of people who are moving here who come from areas where they’re used to having a cocktail and they don’t think about the time of day,” Commissioner Elaine Lucas told 41NBC.

We took a poll from Macon-Bibb County commissioners on the issue. Here are the results so far:

Commissioners Elaine Lucas, Al Tillman, and Virgil Watkins all say they would support a resolution for Sunday morning alcohol sales.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s a revenue driver and we’re certainly hopeful that revenue thrives,” Tillman explained.

While Commissioners Joe Allen and Larry Schlessinger say it’s a maybe, Tillman and Lucas says it could be a good way to bring more money into the county working against a mounting deficit.

“If it helps us and it will help us to increase revenue and taxes being paid, all those kinds of things, I think I would not have a problem with it.”

Commissioner Scotty Shepherd says he would be against the ordinance. Tillman says he’s already reached out to the county attorney to draft up a resolution to allow the change. He’s hoping in the next few weeks of discussion, other commissioners will get on board.

We reached out to Commissioners Mallory Jones and Bert Bivins to participate in the poll but haven’t received a response yet.