Byron daycare worker arrested for hitting child

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A daycare worker in Byron is facing charges after police say she struck a child after taking it into a closet.

The Byron Police Department arrested 32-year-old Kellie Matthews on Wednesday after watching surveillance video and conducting interviews. Matthews was the lead worker in the three and four year old classroom at the Agape Way Daycare on West White Rd.

Byron police began investigating on April 16 after someone complained that Matthews took a child into the closet and struck him/her. Investigators also determined another child was involved in the case.

Matthews is charged with two counts of Simple Battery and was given a $2,000 bond.

Anyone with any further information should contact the Byron Police Department 478-956-2493