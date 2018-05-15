Rain continues…all week

Good evening!

The rain continues across Middle Georgia this evening with much of the thunderstorm threat dwindling overnight.



The main set up remains the same for the next few days. Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico continues to pump tropical moisture into the Middle Georgia area. This will continue to keep rain in the area, as well as storm threats, and high humidity.



Tomorrow will be another warm day, with high humidity sticking around. We could see a few peeks of sunshine, but otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day.



Still looking like 7 day rain totals across the southeast will be anywhere from 3-5″ of rain, which makes sense considering today in Macon, we picked up over 1/2″ of rain.

More rain is on the way…ALL WEEK…so be prepared for pop up showers and storms every day through the weekend.



Have a great night and week!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves