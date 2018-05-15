One person dead in Watson Boulevard car accident

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A car accident left one person dead in Warner Robins Tuesday night.

According to a report from the Warner Robins Police Department, the accident happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Austin Avenue.

Police say a Ford F-150 traveling East on Watson Blvd crossed the median into oncoming traffic and hit a Kia SUV.

The driver of the Kia died on the scene. The person driving the truck was taken to the hospital.

Officers are investigating the crash.

All Watson Blvd westbound lanes are blocked until further notice.

Check back for updates.