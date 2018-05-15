Macon-Bibb County projects $16 million deficit instead of $10 million in FY19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioners have to look at making additional cuts to its budget.

The proposed $165 million budget for fiscal year 2019, would leave the county at a $16 million shortfall if commissioners don’t make any cuts or provide other sorts of new revenue.

The assistant to the county manager for budget, Julie Moore, says the county is projecting making $149 million dollars in 2019. That is if the county commission doesn’t figure out a way to bring in more revenue.

The county was already projecting a $10 million deficit, but with more employees, health care and pension programs, and projected overtime costs, the projected shortfall is more than expected.

The operations and finance committee agreed to draft up proposed changes to the employee pension plan. Moore says county employees don’t contribute to their pension plans at this moment. The proposed changes would include employees contributing 4% to their plans. Moore says that would save the county about $2 million in expenses.