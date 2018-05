WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are giving Northside High School the all clear after shots were fired near the school Tuesday afternoon.

The Warner Robins Police Department posted to its Twitter saying the school was placed on lockdown around 2:45 p.m. as a precaution after shots were fired on Ravenwood Way.

There are no injuries, according to the post.

Northside High School lifted the lockdown around 3:10 p.m.