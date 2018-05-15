Funerals replace protests on Palestinian 'day of the catastrophe'

A total of 109 people have been killed and around 12,300 others wounded since the protests began on March 30, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

On Monday, Israeli troops opened fire on protesters approaching the fence. The military accused the militant group Hamas — which has ruled Gaza since it won elections in 2006 — of “leading a terrorist operation under the cover of masses of people.” Israel said its forces were defending the border. It said that 24 protesters with “a documented terror background” were among Monday’s dead.

The mother of Leila al-Ghandour, an 8-month-old who Gaza health officials say died due to tear gas inhalation, holds the baby at a morgue on Tuesday.Mahmud Hams / AFP – Getty Images

The White House blamed Hamas for the deaths, but the United Nations agency in Gaza expressed “dismay” at “the excessive use of force” against demonstrators.

Turkey ordered the Israeli ambassador to Ankara to return to Israel, Reuters reported; it has already recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Tel Aviv.

Doctors Without Borders compared the scale of the bloodshed with the 2014 war.

Marie-Elisabeth Ingres, the aid group’s representative in the Palestinian territories, said: “It is unbearable to witness such a massive number of unarmed people being shot in such a short time. … This bloodbath is the continuation of the Israeli army’s policy during the last seven weeks: shooting with live ammunition at demonstrators, on the assumption that anyone approaching the separation fence is a legitimate target.”

She added that most the wounded would “suffer lifelong injuries.”

Doctors Without Borders say more than 90% of the injured from yesterday’s #GreatMarchOfReturn protests were shot in the legs. That means thousands of patients will rely on prosthesis and continued care from #Gaza‘s beleaguered, blockaded medical system for decades. #Israel — Matt Bradley (@MattMcBradley) May 15, 2018

Hundreds of children, some as young as 8, have been shot by live ammunition since March 30, according to an analysis by the aid group Save the Children.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said its aircraft had struck 11 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, while tanks targeted another two Hamas posts.

Clashes also erupted in the West Bank. In Ramallah, Palestinian protesters — some armed with slingshots — threw stones toward Israeli soldiers and set fire to tires, creating smokescreens that allowed them to advance. In response, Israeli forces used canisters of tear gas, including some dropped by drones, to regain ground.

Israel built the 40-mile Gaza fence for security reasons in 1994 and it is eager to prevent a massive breach of the barrier and potential attacks in communities on the other side. Palestinians have been warned to keep well away.

The IDF will continue to prevent mass terror attacks, which have largely been orchestrated by the Hamas terror organization. All terror activity will be met with a harsh response. IDF troops will continue to defend Israel & its civilians — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018

Most of the protesters have tended to stay around the tent camps, but groups of youths have ventured closer to the fence to roll burning tires and throw stones. Some have flown kites carrying containers of gasoline that have spread fires on the Israeli side.

Monday’s protests coincided with moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — reflecting the Trump administration’s recognition of that city as the capital of Israel. The decision breaks with decades of U.S. policy and distances Washington from its allies. Palestinians also consider Jerusalem their capital.

Marchers say they have continued to turn out for the demonstrations because they have so little to lose. More than a decade under Israeli and then Egyptian blockades has left the enclave’s 2 million people, particularly its youth, largely jobless and hopeless.

In Gaza, fresh water is unsanitary and the seas are polluted with raw sewage. Power lasts as little as four hours a day while medical care and education are abysmal.

“Shocking killing of dozens, injury of hundreds by Israeli live fire in #Gaza must stop now. The right to life must be respected. Those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account. The int’l community needs to ensure justice for victims” – #Zeid. pic.twitter.com/hBb7825Sp8 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 14, 2018

Peace seems increasingly far off and, for most Gazans, gaining permission to leave is impossible without solid education or job opportunities abroad.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the international community to condemn what he said were “massacres” carried out by Israeli troops in Gaza.

Ismail Radwan, a senior Hamas figure, said the border protests would continue “until the rights of the Palestinian people are achieved.”