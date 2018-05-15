Dollar General on Napier Avenue robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man robbed a Dollar General Tuesday morning at gunpoint.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the store on Napier Avenue just after 11:00 a.m.

According to deputies, the man walked in pointing his gun, demanded money from, took the money, then fled. He ran towards Hillcrest Avenue.

No one was injured.

The man is tall, slim build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red hat, and an orange face covering.

If you have any information on the robbery, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers 1-877-68CRIME.