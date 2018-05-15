Angie’s List: Lawn care professionals

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Yardwork is a labor of love for some, but these days it’s common to see a professional crew instead of your neighbor out mowing and clipping.

It used to be that everyone cut their own grass. Now, many don’t have the time.

“Consumers are turning to outsourcing because of how busy families are, in particular, kids – they’re involved in so many more activities, that unfortunately, the lawn sometimes gets ignored,” Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks says.

Some people are simply too busy to keep their yard looking nice. Others, like homeowner Tammy Futa, want an expert in charge.

“It’s hard to take care of a lawn, even though it’s not a huge yard, it’s a lot of work and time to maintain and to understand what’s going on with your lawn and what it needs,” Futa says.

Matt Colwell, of Colwell Lawn and Landscaping, tested the Futas’ soil and developed a detailed plan for mowing and fertilization.

“A lot of times we can apply an application for less than what it would cost you to go down and buy the product and the equipment to do so,” Colwell says.

Get on-site quotes from three different providers, and ask if additional services like grub control and aeration are included. Also ask if the same person will come each visit.

“It’s very important to have the same technician on your lawn each time. They know your expectations, they know what you’re expecting,” Colwell says. “They know the property – high spots, low spots where there may be some troubled areas.”

Full-service lawn care costs around $35-$50 per visit. Angie says to check references to find a company you can trust. Also request a detailed invoice after each appointment, and ask about the company’s insurance policy in case something goes wrong.