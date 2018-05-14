Walmart’s new online feature helps make shopping convenient

Customers have been able to order items online and pick them up from the retailer, but now it's gotten a lot easier due to new features.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Walmart is remodeling 500 stores as part of an $11-billion spending plan.

Departments and self-checkouts are expecting to become more convenient for customers. The company is also adding new features for its online customers.

“Sometimes, we have feedback from customers where the customers say that they don’t like walking to the back of the store, where we use to have the ‘Pick Up Today,’ it’s more convenient for them,” Walmart OGP Manager of Pick Up Today Nikisha Wright said.

When you walk into Walmart off Zebulon Road, you’re welcomed by the new Pick Up Tower.

“Every store doesn’t have this experience, yet. Our store is the first one,” she said.

Customers can place their orders online.

“When the packages come in, we put them in the tower,” Wright said.

Your receipt sent your email. Along with when your items will be ready for pick up and a bar code.

Sort of like a vending machine, but for your products.

“Don’t have no wait time, really. Just come in, and get your packages and you’re good to go,” she said.

Customers off camera say have mixed feelings about the Pick Up Tower. Saying it is definitely convenient, but takes away from seeing products in person.

The Walmart off of Zebulon Road is the only Walmart in Middle Georgia, so far, to have the Pick Up Tower. Starting May 25th, you’ll be able to order groceries online and have them carried straight to your car.