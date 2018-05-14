U.S. adds dozens of Marines to guard embassies in Middle East

In a statement, Marine Corps spokesperson Capt. Ryan E. Alvis said, “A number of Marines from the Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit (MSAU) have been requested to augment a number of embassies in light of current events. The exact locations and/or number of Marines will not be released. These Marines, assigned to the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, headquartered at Quantico, Va., are uniquely postured to respond expeditiously to augment embassies at the request of the State Department. All Marines who comprise the MSAU have served as Marine Corps Security Guards in the past and receive specialized training. While augmenting embassy security, Marines will serve under the authority of the embassy’s ambassador or chief of mission.”

Should a situation require yet more forces, the Marine Corps also has anti-terrorism FAST companies in the region and an expeditionary unit, the 26th MEU, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima.