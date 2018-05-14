Telfair Co. police looking for man diagnosed with dementia

MCRAE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Telfair County police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

Sheriff Chris Steverson says the sheriff’s office is searching for 76-year-old Lester “Les” Flaherty, who was last seen at his home on Bowen Padgett Rd. around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Flaherty drives a red, 1996 Ford F250 pickup truck with license plate L591PA. It has damage to its hood and driver’s side rear bumper.

Steverson asks for all farmer and hunters to check their fields and other off road properties. The sheriff says Flaherty has a home in Florida.

If you have any information call 229-868-7833.