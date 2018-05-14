Macon man sentenced to prison in Flash Foods robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend four years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery by sudden snatching during a hearing in Bibb County’s Superior Court on Monday.

Jaquize Mcgell Johnson, 25, was sentenced to 10 years for robbing a Flash Foods gas station on Mercer University Drive last August.

According to reports, employees were counting down the register before close when Johnson came in, grabbed the cash off the counter top and walked out.

“Mr. Johnson snatched money off a counter that he knew didn’t belong to him. Now he has four years to break his pattern of theft or he’ll find himself back in prison.” said Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke after the hearing.

Authorities used footage from security cameras to identify Johnson. Employees recognized him because he would frequently panhandle outside of the store based off of evidence the prosecution had planned to use if the case went to trial.

Johnson was arrested later that day at a Walmart on Harrison Road.

During the hearing, a judge also revoked Johnson’s probation because of his involvement in two 2010 burglary cases.