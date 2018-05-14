Death of Louisiana man in custody is ruled a homicide

An attorney for Robinson’s family, Hester Hilliard, said the autopsy result compounded their grief.

“They had to find out Keeven lost his life at the hands of another, and that’s very, very hard for them,” she said. “And now they have to move on to making funeral arrangements for this 22-year-old, who should not have died.”

A community march was planned for Monday evening as Robinson’s family said they believe excessive force was used to subdue him.

“They’re killing the children,” Robinson’s grandmother, Sheryl, told reporters. “Enough is enough.”

Robinson, who was the target of an undercover drug operation, fled from police in his car, crashed into two sheriff’s vehicles, and then fled on foot — jumping over several backyard fences before he was caught with drugs on him, officials said.

On Thursday, at the scene, Lopinto said there was “no indication” that deputies had choked Robinson. He noted that the suspect had a history of asthma and that air quality was poor. “It appears to be probably asthma-related,” he said then.

But Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said Monday that the post-mortem examination showed Robinson’s death was “caused by the actions of another.”

The damage to the soft tissues of his neck, he said, left him confident that the cause of death will be “compression asphyxia” when the autopsy process is completed. He said it was consistent with someone choking, grabbing or leaning on Robinson’s neck.

Keeven RobinsonFamily photo / via WDSU

The coroner noted that the forensic finding of homicide is different from the legal definition and that it will be up to police and prosecutors to determine if a crime was committed.

Lopinto said the four deputies were read their rights and gave statements.

“They were in a fight with this gentleman effecting an arrest,” the sheriff said. “Our police officers have to use force and are justified to use force on many occasions.”

Asked whether the office has a policy on the use of chokeholds, Lopinto said, “From a policy standpoint, we don’t train somebody to hit someone with a brick — but if you’re fighting for your your life and the brick’s there, you hit somebody with the brick.”

Lopinto said the investigation would determine if the use of deadly force on Robinson — who did not have a gun on his body but had one in his car — was justified.

The sheriff’s office does not use body cameras or dashboard cameras.