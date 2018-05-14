Bragg Jam announces first wave of performers for 2018 concert crawl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bragg Jam Festival organizers announced the first wave of performers for the concert crawl scheduled for later this summer.

They say this year’s concert will be more fun and more performances than ever with a two day line-up for the first time ever.

Here’s a full list of the performers for the first wave:

Canaan Smith – Riley Green – Randall Bramblett Band – Blackfoot Gypsies – Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics – Wild Adriatic – Stoop Kids – Thomas Wynn & The Believers – Katie Pruitt – Savannah Conley – Mattiel – Los Coast – Sam Lewis – Molly Stevens – Hindsight – Dark Water Rising – Cranford Hollow – Zuli – The Kernal – Choir of Babble – Tristen – The Delta Moan – 8 Second Ride – Alec Stanley’s Blues Brigade – Maggie Renfroe – HOWL – Airpark – Drew Whitehead – Mani – Juna – Abby Owens – Louise Warren – Hughes Taylor – Chance Moorman – Moth Sweat – Josh Courson – Wet Garden – Maryex

They’ll announce the second wave of bands at the third installment of ‘Second Sunday’ on June 10 so be on the look out.

Tickets are on sale now and options include day of tickets for either Friday or Saturday, as well as a two-day pass for both days.

For pricing on tickets you can head to their website at www.braggjam.org.