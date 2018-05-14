$400,000 Kathleen home could be yours for only $100

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the third year in a row, Trinity Built Homes is partnering up with several companies and donors in Middle Georgia to give away a home.

A home valued at more than $400,000 will be given away in a raffle to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. It’s all part of the national Dream Home Giveaway.

All you have to do is purchase a $100 ticket to enter the raffle.

The house took about six months to build on Old Perry Road. All of the material was donated in the construction, so all of the money made in ticket sales will be directly donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

There will be an open house at 201 Southern Woods Trail in Kathleen, Georgia this Thursday, May 17 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The winner will be chosen June 30th.