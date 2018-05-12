Giuliani suggests Trump intervened to nix AT&T-Time Warner merger

The president has made several public comments about his desire to see the merger terminated, while the Justice Department has demanded a sale of CNN-unit Turner Broadcasting or AT&T’s DirecTV as a condition of rubber-stamping the deal.

Trump has railed against the merger and against Time Warner’s CNN, saying the deal is “not good for the country.” In November, AT&T tried to raise the question of Trump’s interference in the deal.

“There’s been a lot of reporting and speculation whether this is all about CNN, frankly I don’t know,” said AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson. “But nobody should be surprised that the question keeps coming up because we’ve been witnessing such an abrupt change in the application of antitrust law here.”

Before taking up his role as the DOJ’s antitrust chief in 2017, Makan Delrahim told a Canadian outlet: “I don’t see this as a major antitrust problem.” But he seemingly changed his mind once on the job. The Justice Department cited antitrust concerns when it blocked the proposed $85 billion merger in November.

Federal judge Richard Leon is set to issue a decision on June 12 as to whether the merger can proceed. The case could influence the outcome of numerous other pending mergers in media and the telecom industry.

Dan Petrocelli, an AT&T lawyer who is arguing the case against the Justice Department, had wanted the judge to allow him to probe communications between the White House and the Justice Department about the merger.

The judge ruled against his request.