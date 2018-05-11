Stratford Academy student is holding a 5K trail run to help local animal rescues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sara Kate Durkee is on a mission. Her mission: to help save as many animals as humanly possible. The 16 year old has a deep love for animals. Her family has fostered several dogs from local animal rescues. On Saturday, the Sophomore from Stratford Academy is hosting the First Annual Doggie Dash 5K Trail Run. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Georgia Industrial Children’s Home on North Mumford Road. Money raised from the event will be donated to two Middle Georgia animal rescues. Check out the full interview with Sara Kate Durkee and 41NBC News Anchor Ty Wilson right here.