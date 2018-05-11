Son accused of killing mother in Dooly County

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a woman is dead after she was killed by her son in Dooly County.

Investigators say the incident, that happened Thursday, started out as a domestic dispute.

Vienna Police responded to a home on 5th street around noon and found the woman and her son arguing.

Officers were back on the scene after 10 PM to find the two arguing.

Just after 11 PM, officers say they responded to a shooting at the same location.

Police say the woman was stabbed and had multiple gunshot wounds.

The GBI is investigating the case along with Vienna Police.

Authorities are expected to release more information on the case once warrants are signed.