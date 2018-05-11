Road closures in Warner Robins due to Back the Blue Glow Run

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several roads will close Saturday evening in Warner Robins as the Back the Blue Glow Run gets underway.

The road closures include:

East bound lanes on Watson Boulevard to David Drive to Highway 247.

Armed Forces Boulevard to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Davis Drive.

A portion of Commercial Circle

- Advertisement -

Starting at 8:30 PM, Warner Robins Police says MLK Boulevard around C.Bl Watson Primary School will also be closed.

The roads are expected to be close until midnight.

You’re encourage to plan ahead and take an alternate route.