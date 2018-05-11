Nearly 20 children have committed suicide in Georgia so far in 2018

DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nearly 20 children have reportedly taken their own lives so far this year. That’s according to new data released by The Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

The organization’s Child Fatality Review Unit says 18 children committed suicide, which is the same number as this time last year.

Investigators found that the children mostly died from hanging and from guns.

The GBI is working with community organizations to end suicides among young people.

The Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) is also available for people in need of help. Callers will remain anonymous and its free. The number is 1-800-715-4225.

Here’s a link to a new public service announcement to raise awareness on the issue from the GBI and the group, Voices.