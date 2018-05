MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Detectives from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are now working the area’s 17th murder.

A body was found along Dixon road in Lizella. Macon-Bibb Chief Coroner Leon Jones says a man was shot to death.

Someone who lives in the 4400 block of Dixon Road saw the body along the road around 6:30 a.m., as he was leaving his home to go work.

Investigators are on the scene right now. We’ll update this story as more details become available.