Mother’s Day surprises at Zoo Atlanta Sunday

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Zoo Atlanta is offering free admission to mothers Sunday.

The Mother’s Day deal is only valid with the purchase of any regularly-priced child’s or adult’s general admission ticket.

Sunday is also a big day for Madu, the Sumatran orangutan. She is turning 35 on Mother’s Day. The zoo says Madu doesn’t have any children of her own, but she has adopted 4 young orangutans.

The zoo is planning a birthday surprise for Madu at 2:30 PM.

Other mothers, including Jill the Schmidt’s guenon and Lun Lun the giant panda, will also get Mother’s Day surprises in their habitats.