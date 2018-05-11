Macon man pleads guilty to downloading, watching child porn

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography.

Robert Murphy, 25, pleaded guilty on May 1 after admitting to investigators he watched child pornography. Federal investigators and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office converged on Murphy’s home in 2016 after a federal agent noticed child porn files were associated with Murphy’s home internet connection.

Murphy told investigators he searched, downloaded and watched child porn before deleting the files. Police found 109 images of the pornography on his computer, which was seized as part of a warrant.