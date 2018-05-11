Lifeguards needed before Macon-Bibb Recreation Department opens public pools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Recreation Department needs more lifeguards before it can open the public pools for the summer.

Officials need 10 more lifeguards in order to open the five public pools in Macon.

The pools are set to open Saturday, May 26th for the Memorial Day weekend, and then Tuesday, May 29th for the summer.

Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old, and they must pass the American Red Cross swim test. Lifeguards will make $10.03 an hour.

The department says it will train and certify those applicants who take on the role.

The next certification course is set for May 16th.

If you’re looking to swim, its going to cost you $1 to get into the pools. You will have to pay an additional $1 to use the water slide at the Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center.

The pools will be open from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday through Friday. It will open from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Saturdays.

Here’s where you can find the public pools in Macon:

Bloomfield Community Center 4115 Lions Place

Delores A. Brooks Community Center 3326 Ocmulgee East Blvd

Frank Johnson Community Center 2227 Mercer University Drive

Memorial Park Community Center 763 Long Street

South Bibb Recreation Center 7035 Houston Road