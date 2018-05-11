Lawyer says he fed dirt on Schneiderman to Trump attorney years ago

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The investigation of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the domestic-violence scandal that toppled New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman collided Friday when a colorful attorney not representing either man asked that certain court records be sealed.

Peter J. Gleason, best known for defending the so-called “Soccer Mom Madam,” sent a letter to a federal judge overseeing a dispute over records seized during FBI raids on Cohen’s office and hotel room for an investigation into $130,000 in hush money paid to a porn star.

Accused madam Anna Gristina in court with her attorney Peter Gleason on March 12, 2012.Louis Lanzano / AP FILE

In the letter, Gleason requested that any paperwork concerning a conversations he had with Cohen in 2013 — about two women who supposedly claimed Schneiderman was “sexually inappropriate” with them — be kept under wraps to protect the women.

Gleason’s account of how those conversations came about is an “only in New York” tale with tabloid flair: the letter says Steve Dunleavy, legendary former editor and columnist for the New York Post, was the go-between who put the lawyer in touch with Donald Trump’s people.

It also left many unanswered questions, including whether Cohen followed up on Schneiderman’s information more than five years before the New Yorker reported that four different women had accused the attorney general, a frequent Trump critic, of physically and emotionally abusing them. Schneiderman denies the allegations but resigned.

The authors of the New Yorker article, Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow, took to Twitter to assure readers that their sources had nothing to do with with Trump or Cohen.

“Our sources are all deeply opposed to Trump and deeply disappointed that Schneiderman let them and their cause down,” Mayer wrote.

Gleason is best known for representing Anna Gristina, who allegedly ran a Manhattan brothel from her suburban New York home and pleaded guilty in 2012 to one count of promoting prostitution in exchange for a time-served sentence.

In his letter to Judge Kimba Wood, in which he misspelled Schneiderman’s name repeatedly, he said his office has “an open door policy for any individual who has been victimized by entities that because of their status and power are able to destroy lives with impunity.”

Eric Schneiderman speaks to colleagues in his office last year.Frank Franklin II / AP file

That, he wrote, is how he came to be contacted by two unrelated woman, a year apart, with misconduct complaints about Schneiderman. He said he advised them that because Schneiderman was part of the “power elite,” they would not get help from prosecutors.

But, he added, he wanted them to know that someone believed them and that their experiences would not be “brushed under the rug,” so he turned to the retired Dunleavy, who suggested he discuss the matter with Trump.

“Mr. Dunleavy did indeed discuss this very matter with Mr. Trump as evidenced by a phone call I received from Attorney Michael Cohen,” Gleason wrote. He said he shared “certain details” of the women’s allegations with Cohen.

Gleason admits he has no idea if Cohen wrote down anything about their call or if there is anything in the records seized by the feds about it. But as a precaution, he wrote, he wants the court to issue a protective seal.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, center, chats with friends near the Loews Regency hotel in New York on April 13, 2018.Yana Paskova / Getty Images file

He took a shot at Michael Avenatti, the attorney who is representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in a bid to invalidate an agreement to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump; Cohen brokered the $130,000 settlement, which is now under investigation by federal prosecutors.

Gleason accused Avenatti of “reckless behavior,” citing his release this week of a report detailing payments that companies like AT&T and Novartis made to Cohen for consulting work after Trump was elected president.

Avenatti suggested more revelations are in the pipeline.

“Individuals and companies are finally coming to the realization that much more information is going to come to light regarding their dealings with Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump,” he said in a statement. “They are nervous and should be.”

“There is never anything reckless about providing the American people with facts, evidence and the truth,” he added.

Cohen’s attorney, Schneiderman’s spokesman, and Dunleavy did not immediately respond to inquiries from NBC News. Gleason also did not return calls.

Gleason was a police officer and a firefighter and fire marshal before he became a lawyer. He once sued his law school over a grade. He also sued eBay when he and psychic Uri Geller lost out on a attempt to buy Elvis’ first home.

He once ran for a New York City Council seat but in 2012 told the New York Daily News he had abandoned plans to pursue politics.

“I would rather play piano in a brothel,” he said.