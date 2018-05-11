Hot weekend ahead in Middle Georgia, relief from the heat next week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The high pressure system that has been building up across the southeast this week will stay in place this weekend.

The high is causing air to sink and compress, resulting in not only more sun than clouds but also higher temperatures.

The dome of heat stays over the southeast through Sunday.

Mother’s Day weekend will be very hot in Middle Georgia. Temperatures are likely to top out in the mid-90’s.

Relief from the heat will come next week with more clouds and better chances for rain. Temperatures are expected to drop from the 90’s to 80’s in Middle Georgia.

