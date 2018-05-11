Early Voting available Saturday in Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Early voting will be available this Saturday for voters in Macon-Bibb County

Voting has been underway at the Board of Elections on Pio Nono Avenue since April 30th.

- Advertisement -

Board of Elections Supervisor, Janetta Watson, says this is the only time a weekend day will be available during the early voting period.

“The Secretary of State implemented that it would be mandatory for the board of elections office to be open at least one Saturday when there’s a federal candidate on the ballot, and we have some highly contested federal and state elections on this ballot,” says Watson.

The hours tomorrow are from 9 AM until 4 PM.

Early voting ends next Friday May 18th.