Cat of the Week: Flipper

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s Cat of the Week is Flipper!

Flipper is a four month old kitten with solid white fur and blue eyes.

He was given the name flipper because his back left left flips outward.

Dawn Dress from Kitty City Cat Rescue says that Flipper will have to have his back leg amputated (covered in adoption fee), but it won’t keep him from living his playful lifestyle.

Flipper is playful and affectionate. He behaves well with other cats and would be a good fit for a family with children.

If you’re interested in adopting Flipper or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

Kitty City Cat Rescue is also raffling off a Coach purse and many more gifts for Mother’s Day. Purchase your raffle ticket for a chance to win at Kitty City Cat Rescue.