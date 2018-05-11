Braves Country Road Trip stops in Macon this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atlanta Braves fans can enjoy several activities this weekend when the team makes a stop in Macon.

Saturday, the team will be at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Braves County Road Trip. The team will arrive on the FOX Sports Fan Express.

The free event will include ticket and promotional giveaways, photo opportunities with a replica SunTrust Park dugout and outfield wall. The “Taste of SunTrust Park” food trailer along with Waffle House waffles will also be at Saturday’s event.

It gets underway at 11 AM and ends at 3 PM.