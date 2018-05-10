Temperatures rise to the low-mid 90’s through the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s been a very summer-like week with warm weather and small chances for rain daily. The pop-up showers this week have been a result of moisture in the atmosphere and energy from sun working together to create small areas effected by rain.

There’s another chance for rain Thursday, but this time it’s due to a clash of two air masses.

A high pressure system sitting over the west coast of Florida and the Gulf of Mexico will push warm, moist air northward. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach the southeast from the northwest.

These two air masses will come together causing the warm and moist air to rise over the more dense and dry air. This process will lead to the production of some rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm in Middle Georgia this afternoon.

Even though a cold front will move through Middle Georgia, it won’t be cooling down the weather the next few day. In fact, temperatures will do the opposite of drop – RISE.

The hottest days will likely be Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low-mid 90’s.

Another system moves into Middle Georgia next week, bringing more clouds, better chances for rain and some relief from the heat. Temperatures are expected to fall back to the 80’s on Tuesday/Wednesday.

