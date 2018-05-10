Toronto van attack suspect hit with three more charges

So far, Canadian authorities have not divulged a motive, but eight of the 10 people killed on April 23 were women. And police have revealed that Minassian was active on internet forums that attract sexually-frustrated men known as “incels” — for involuntary celibate — who hate women.

Defense attorney Boris Bytensky insisted again that Minassian has no ties to terrorism.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t think there’s anybody suggesting this was terrorism,” he said. “There were a lot of people who were terrified.”

Bytensky also declined to address Minassian’s state of mind. “This is not a time to discuss Mr. Minassian,” he said. “This a still a grieving period for the city.”